David Harbour is an Emmy- and Tony Award-nominated actor perhaps best known for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix megahit series Stranger Things. His latest is the highly anticipated Marvel Studios action spy thriller Black Widow, which is set to hit theaters and Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9th. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Harbour takes on the wings of death and discusses everything from Shakespeare, to penguins, to underground poker clubs.