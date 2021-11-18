David Chang is a restaurateur, author, and the host of Netflix's Ugly Delicious, as well as The Next Thing You Eat, which you can catch now on Hulu. His culinary brand Momofuku has restaurants all over the country, and he has a new cookbook called Cooking at Home. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the influential chef and food hot-take machine takes on the wings of death and discusses his hatred of pumpkin pie, the joys of the microwave, and much more.