Cole Anthony is one of the NBA’s most exciting rookie point guards. But when he’s not hitting game-winning buzzer beaters for the Orlando Magic, Cole is quickly earning a reputation for being one of the league’s most passionate anime obsessives. Over some stellar chicken fingers and fries, Cole walks Dumbfoundead through his long-standing love affair with Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z, takes a couple good-natured shots at his dad Greg Anthony, and explains exactly what it takes to be an elite point guard in the NBA.