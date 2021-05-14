Cole Anthony is one of the NBA’s most exciting rookie point guards. But when he’s not hitting game-winning buzzer beaters for the Orlando Magic, Cole is quickly earning a reputation for being one of the league’s most passionate anime obsessives. Over some stellar chicken fingers and fries, Cole walks Dumbfoundead through his long-standing love affair with Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z, takes a couple good-natured shots at his dad Greg Anthony, and explains exactly what it takes to be an elite point guard in the NBA.
Watch Cole Anthony Talk Anime Over Chicken Fingers and Fries
The rookie point guard likes to keep it simple with his takeout orders.
