Surprise, Spice Lords—it's a Hot Ones special! Last season, University of Illinois alum and Hot Ones host Sean Evans nearly lost his mind rooting for the Illini men's basketball team. So when he made a return to campus recently, it was only right to catch up with Head Coach Brad Underwood as the 2021-22 season gets underway—over a plate of death wings, naturally. Coach Underwood is the man Sean is trusting with returning Illinois basketball to its former glory, coming off a season that included 16 conference wins, a Big Ten Tournament championship, and #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Coach battles an XXX five-wing gauntlet and discusses trick plays, hard knocks, and why it's so exciting to have fans back in State Farm Center.