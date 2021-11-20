Surprise, Spice Lords—it's a Hot Ones special! Last season, University of Illinois alum and Hot Ones host Sean Evans nearly lost his mind rooting for the Illini men's basketball team. So when he made a return to campus recently, it was only right to catch up with Head Coach Brad Underwood as the 2021-22 season gets underway—over a plate of death wings, naturally. Coach Underwood is the man Sean is trusting with returning Illinois basketball to its former glory, coming off a season that included 16 conference wins, a Big Ten Tournament championship, and #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as Coach battles an XXX five-wing gauntlet and discusses trick plays, hard knocks, and why it's so exciting to have fans back in State Farm Center.
Watch Coach Brad Underwood Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
