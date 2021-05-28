CJ McCollum is an eight-year veteran with the Portland Trailblazers, helping lead his team to a playoff berth against the Denver Nuggets this month. But off the court, the former Most Improved Player is just as dynamic. Over a couple of massive orders of takeout sushi, McCollum and Dumbfoundead discuss everything from the shooting guard's obsession with tater tots and waffle fries, to his love of yoga and meditation, to the growing popularity of his own wine brand, McCollum Heritage 91.