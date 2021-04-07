In this very special bonus episode, Burger Scholar George Motz is passing on his burger skills to his 13-year-old son, Mac!

That’s right. While Mac has had the good fortune of eating his dad’s burgers his entire life, he’s never actually made one himself.

In an effort to raise $50,000 for Common Threads—a non-profit that provides cooking instruction for kids—George will teach his son how to cook his favorite lacy-edge smashburger. Will Mac live up to his dad’s expectations? Will he pass the hamburger IQ test!? Tune in to find out.

Make a difference by donating to Common Threads, the official charity partner of First We Feast.