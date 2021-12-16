If you’ve ever fantasized about cooking a burger with George Motz, NOW’S YOUR CHANCE! That’s right—the Motzman wants YOU in his kitchen for season 5 of Burger Scholar Sessions! One lucky winner will be flown to NYC to film with America’s foremost Burger Scholar.

Here’s how to enter:

Each entrant will submit a video— 60 seconds or less in length—to burgerscholarsessions@complex.com, answering the following 3 questions:

Why do you want to be on the show? Give us your best George Motz impression. What’s a burger that George has or has not made before that you’re dying to try?

The “Burger Scholar Sessions Contest” is now live and will conclude on 11:59pm EST December 31, 2021.

Each entrant will be limited to one entry. Anyone who submits more than one entry will be automatically disqualified.

Make sure to check out the official contest rules below!

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING

By entering and participating in the Burger Scholar Sessions – S5 Contest (“Contest”), you agree to comply with these Official Rules. Any noncompliance with the Official Rules will result in your Submission being deemed ineligible. PLEASE READ THESE RULES. Submissions will be taken at the bottom.

This Contest is void outside the territory specified below and where prohibited by law.

This Contest is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Contest Entry Time. The Burger Scholar Sessions – S5 Contest (“Contest”) will begin on 12:01 PM ET on December 16, 2021 and end on 11:59 PM ET December 31, 2021 (“Submission Period”). Sponsor’s clock shall be the official timekeeper.

Eligible Participants. Only individuals who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their state of residence, and who are legal residents of the United States are eligible to enter the Contest. Employees of Sponsor and its affiliates, or Buzzfeed Inc., and their respective household members (whether or not related) and immediate family members (regardless of place of residence), are not eligible to participate in this Contest. Submissions from ineligible individuals will be rejected by Sponsor.

In case of any dispute as to participant identity, the authorized account holder of the account used to enter a participant’s Submission shall be deemed the participant.

Sponsor Decisions. Sponsor’s decisions regarding these Official Rules shall be final and binding. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who: (1) does not comply with these Official Rules; (2) tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Contest, or the operation of any websites or systems used to administer the Contest; or (3) who otherwise acts to or attempts to act to disrupt the Contest or undermine the Contest’s legitimacy in any way. If Contest operation or administration is impaired or thwarted in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to, fraud or technical problems, Sponsor may in its sole discretion: (1) terminate the Contest; (2) suspend and/or reschedule the Contest; or (3) modify these Official Rules in order to accommodate the impairment or disruption.



How to Enter.

If via email: You may enter by emailing burgerscholarsessions@complex.com with the subject line, “Burger Scholar Sessions Contest Submission” and attaching your sixty (:60) second video to your email answering the following 3 questions:

Why do you want to be on the Show? What’s a burger George has or has not made that you’re dying to try? Give us your best George impression.

Each video shall count as one (1) Submission for entry.

You should only submit entries from one account. Do not create multiple accounts or use automated methods to enter multiple times, as such Submissions will be disqualified.

Submission Rules. You may enter as many Submissions as you want, but each Submission must be different (as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion). All Submissions must meet the following Submission Rules. Any Submission not satisfying the Submission Rules will be deemed ineligible for the Contest. Submissions must:

Be on-topic. We want your content of your best video.

Be safe. Don’t send in content showing anyone engaging in physically risky conduct or trying to injure another person. We want to see your creativity, not your fighting skills.

Be legal. Don’t send in content showing anyone engaging in illegal or inappropriate conduct.

Be your original content, created by you. Do not post for a friend without their permission! Don’t submit content that has been submitted to prior contests! Mechanically reproduced, software-generated, or automated entries are not eligible.

Be shot in a location where you have permission to be. Do not trespass or be on someone’s property without their permission!

Be respectful of other people’s privacy. Show only people who have given you permission to include them in your content. Do not show people without their permission! If you show children or minors, get permission from their parent or legal guardian.

Be respectful of other people’s intellectual property rights. Do not include music, photos, or any other materials that you do not have permission to include in your content.

Be received during the Submission Period.

Be in the specified format, of the specified length, and be complete and viewable.

Be suitable for public viewing. Do not send us anything that is obscene, offensive, discriminatory, abusive, or that contains inappropriate content (as deemed by Sponsor in Sponsor’s sole discretion). Also do not send us anything that you do not wish to be made public.

Sponsor reserves the right to allow for minor deviations from the Submission Rules on a case-by-case basis, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Non-Confidential. Sponsor will treat Submissions as non-confidential and non-proprietary. By entering your Submission, you understand that Sponsor may use any ideas, concepts, know-how, or techniques contained in your Submission without any compensation or obligation to you, and for any purposes whatsoever, including, without limitation, in advertising and marketing materials and in developing future products and services.

PRIZE. Travel and accommodations in connection with appearance on an episode of Burger Scholar Sessions (Season 5) with George Motz.

The Episode prize has no cash value. Total ARV for travel and accommodations: Three Thousand Dollars($3,000 USD total)

Sponsor shall retain full editorial control over the Episode, and shall have sole discretion regarding what Submissions are included in the Episode and all editing decisions related to the Episode.

Prize package includes round trip, coach-class air transportation for one (1) from a major airport near Winner’s home (determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion) to New York, NY for two (2x) nights’ accommodations at a hotel determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion (one (1) room, single occupancy). All travel arrangements will be made through Sponsor’s agent. Winner must travel on the dates determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion or prize will be forfeited. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Sponsor will make reasonable efforts to select travel dates acceptable to Winner. Trip must be booked at least seven (7) days prior to departure. Travel and accommodations are subject to availability and blackout dates. Travel must be round trip. Sponsor will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Contest, and those set forth by Sponsor’s airline carrier of choice as detailed in the passenger ticket contract. All expenses and incidental travel costs associated with prize acceptance and use not expressly stated in the package description above, including but not limited to, ground transportation, meals, incidentals, gratuities, baggage fees, passenger tariffs or duties, airline fees, surcharges, airport fees, service charges or facility charges, personal charges at lodging, security fees, taxes or other expenses are the responsibility solely of Winner.

Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. If in the judgment of Sponsor air travel is not required due to Winner’s proximity to prize location, ground transportation will be substituted for round trip air travel at Sponsor’s sole discretion and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in prize value. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Actual value may vary based on airfare fluctuations and distance between departure and destination. Winner will not receive difference between actual and approximate retail value.

Sponsor is not responsible if Prize is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, in which event that portion of prize is forfeited in its entirety, no substitution will be provided except as in Sponsor’s sole discretion, and Winner will not be reimbursed for tickets. Seating to be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Tickets may be subject to Sponsor’s standard rain-check policies and procedures. By accepting ticket prize, Winner agrees to abide by any terms, conditions and restrictions provided by the ticket.

Assumption of Risk Winner acknowledges and agrees that Winner must abide by all applicable guidance, rules and regulations in order to be eligible to receive the prize. Failure to do may result in forfeiture of Prize. Winner (and on behalf of Winner’s successors and heirs) hereby expressly assumes all risk of and waives any and all claims Winner may have (including but not limited to in connection any COVID-19 and other known or unknown coronaviruses, pandemic or epidemics) in connection with Winner’s acceptance and participation with the Prize.

All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Judging Process.

One (1) producer will serve as judge, and will review all Submissions. The judge will use the following criteria when reviewing Submissions: (i) Does the Contestant embody the values of Burger Scholar Sessions (50%), (ii) Is the Contestant passionate about this subject matter? (50%).

Sponsor reserves the right to not award all Prizes if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Submissions. All decisions of Sponsor and judges are final and binding. Sponsor will not reveal judging scores for any Submission.

Winner Conditions. Sponsor will notify potential winners via direct message or email on or around January 11, 2021. Potential winners will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility and Publicity Release Form (except where prohibited) and W-9/tax paperwork (collectively, “Winner Form”) before receiving the Prize. If a potential winner fails to respond, or to execute the Winner Form or refuses to do so within three (3) days of receiving notification from Sponsor, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion and time permitting, disqualify the potential winner and select a replacement. The Prize is not transferable or assignable. Prize cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions of prizes will be allowed, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winners shall be solely responsible for all taxes associated with the Prize. Sponsor shall not reimburse winner for any costs or expenses associated with participating in the Contest or accepting the Prize, except as expressly stated in these Official Rules.

Participant Representations and Warranties. By entering your Submission, you represent and warrant that:

You own or otherwise control all rights to the Submission;

You have the power to grant licenses as described under these Official Rules without violating any obligation to any third party;

Your Submission does not violate the rights of any third party, including intellectual property rights, moral rights, contractual rights, publicity rights, and privacy rights;

Your Submission does not constitute impersonation of another individual;

Your Submission does not contain unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, excessively violent, harassing, discriminatory, or otherwise inappropriate content;

Your Submission does not encourage conduct that would constitute a criminal offense, give rise to civil liability, or otherwise violate any law;

Your Submission does not violate the Terms of Services of Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram;

Your Submission is not an advertisement for goods or services, a chain letter, or a solicitation for funds;

Your Submission does not contain any personal information such as social security numbers or mailing addresses, except as specifically requested by us;

Your Submission does not encourage conduct that is unsafe or could harm or cause injury; and

Your Submission does not otherwise violate these Terms.

If you become aware that any part of your Submission includes material for which you lack the unrestricted right to grant us the right and license set forth in these Terms, you agree to promptly provide us with detailed written notice at legal@complex.com and Complex Media, Inc., 229 43rd Street, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10036.

Intellectual Property Ownership. By entering your Submission, you agree that as between you and Sponsor, Sponsor shall own all right, title, and interest in the any Complex Content that will use and/or incorporate Submissions (“Complex Content”). You shall retain ownership of your Submission, subject to these Terms (including any licenses granted under these Terms). However, Sponsor has no obligation to return Submissions and will not return Submissions, and has no obligation to provide you with any copies of your Submission (including as it may be embodied in the Complex Content). By entering your Submission, you agree that you have no right to access, archive, maintain, or otherwise use your Submission on Sponsor’s systems or websites, or (if applicable) as your Submission may be embodied in the Complex Content. Sponsor may discontinue operation of its systems or Website, or discontinue distribution or publication of the Complex Content, in whole or in part, at any time in its sole discretion.

Participant Grant of License. By entering your Submission, you grant to Sponsor, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and to their respective affiliates, licensees, and assignees (“Licensee Parties”) an unrestricted, unconditional, worldwide, irrevocable, perpetual, fully paid-up and royalty-free, non-exclusive, transferable and sublicensable (through multiple levels) right and license to use, reproduce, display, distribute, transmit, publish, edit, sell, prepare derivative works of, broadcast, archive, reformat, translate, and otherwise exploit your Submission and the likeness of any individuals contained therein, including your own, in all media now known or later invented for any purpose, including, without limitation, use in advertising, marketing, and promotional materials for our business and for the business of our parents, subsidiaries, successors, and affiliates. Your grant of license includes the right to freely edit or modify your Submission in any way without providing you with prior notice, and you waive all approval rights to any use or modification of your Submission.

By entering your Submission, you also waive all claims you may have at any time in any jurisdiction to “moral rights” or “droit moral” with respect to your Submission. The right and license granted by you to us under these Terms may not be terminated, revoked, or rescinded, and are not subject to reversion; the rights granted by us under these Terms may be terminated, revoked, or rescinded, and are subject to reversion.

Winner Publicity Release. By accepting the Prize, you grant permission for the Licensee Parties to use your name, city and state of residence, likeness, other personal characteristics (including social media account details), and Prize information for any purpose, including advertising and marketing materials, worldwide, in perpetuity, and in all forms of media now known or later invented without further compensation, and you waive all rights to notice or approval of such uses.

Participant Indemnity and Release. By participating in the Contest, you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold the Licensee Parties harmless against all claims related to: (1) your participation in the Contest; (2) use of your Submission; and (3) your acceptance of and use of the Prize. You also agree that the Licensee Parties are not responsible for any losses, damages, or injuries resulting from your participation in the Contest or from your acceptance and use of the Prize.

DISCLAIMER. ALL PRIZES ARE PRESENTED “AS-IS.” SPONSOR EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL EXPRESS AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES, GUARANTEES, AND REPRESENTATIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PRIZE, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE PRIZE’S QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.

Errors. Sponsor is not liable for typographical or other errors in these Official Rules, the processing or judging of Submissions, in winner selection, notification, and announcements, or in any other material related to the Contest. Sponsor is not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, network failure, theft, destruction, or unauthorized access to any systems associated with the Contest.

Lost, Late, or Incomplete Entries. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, incomplete, inaccurate, delayed, stolen, garbled, or misdirected Submissions, posts, comments, messages, email, or mail, including, without limitation, Submissions that are lost or incomplete due to computer or electronic malfunction or due to issues with internet connectivity.

Participant Information. When you enter the Contest, you may be required to provide certain types of personal information, such as your name and email address. You will be providing your personal information to us, and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Your personal information will not be sold to third parties. Your personal information may be shared with third parties as necessary to administer the Contest, to carry out judging, and to create the Complex Content; in addition, it may be used for other purposes as further described in our Privacy Policy. By entering your Submission, you consent to such sharing of your personal information. Your personal information may also be used to contact you in connection with the Contest in a variety of ways, including via direct message or email. By entering your Submission, you consent to receive such communications.

No Waiver. Failure by Sponsor to enforce any part of these Official Rules shall not constitute waiver of that part.

Governing Law. These Official Rules shall be governed in accordance with the laws of New York, without regard to its choice of law principles.

Sponsor. Complex Media, Inc. is the sponsor (“Complex,” “Sponsor,” “we,” “our,” “us”) of the Sweepstakes. Complex’s address is 229 W 43rd St, 10th floor, New York, NY 10036.

Winner List. For a list of winners, please email sweepstakes@complex.com within one (1) year from the end of the Submission Period.