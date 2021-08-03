Andrew Zimmern is a decorated chef, food T.V. icon, and snack-obsessed world traveler. In this episode of Snacked, Zimmern samples some of his favorite pre-packaged eats from around the globe. From Mexican lollipops and Japanese Kit Kats, to Korean squid legs and Southern African biltong, the Family Dinner host breaks down the snacks and candies he has to have when traveling abroad.
Watch Andrew Zimmern Breaks Down His Favorite International Snacks
Andrew REALLY likes those matcha Kit Kats.
Sign Out