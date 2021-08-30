George Motz is on a quest to recreate one of the very first burgers in the world—the 121-year-old hamburger sandwich from the historic Louis' Lunch restaurant, a.k.a., the longest continually-operating hamburger restaurant in America. Using custom-built equipment and accurate cooking techniques, George will attempt to do what no Burger Scholar has done before and faithfully make one at home, for his fans. It's a crazy science experiment involving welding, engineering, and a bit of madness—all in the name of hamburger history!