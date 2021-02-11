Kevin James is an actor whose career in comedy touches everything from stand-up to massively successful TV shows and films. He also stars in The Crew, a comedy series set to release on Netflix February 15th. And check out the Kevin James YouTube channel as it quickly approaches one million subscribers. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as the King of Queens tries to become the King of Hot Sauce while talking about everything from UFC fandom, to Hitch lore, to the preeminence of Long Island pizza.