Awkwafina is the Golden Globe Award-winning actress you know from films like Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell. Her latest project is the highly anticipated animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which is coming to theaters and Disney+ on March 5th. But how is she with spicy food? Find out as "Nora from Queens" takes on the wings of death, fangirls out over Hot Ones, and breaks down everything from her love of Charles Bukowski, to her formative years as a trumpeter. Plus: a special cameo from The Takeout host Dumbfoundead, and Sean's post-mortem on the infamous Bobby Lee episode!