New year, new season, new hot sauces, babyyyy! Hot Ones returns with the Season 14 premiere on 1/28 at 11am EST, and you know what that means: time for Sean Evans to welcome his brand-new Avengers squad of spice to the table. To kick off 2021, we’ve got a mix of beloved makers like Torchbearer and Hellfire making their return to the lineup, as well as newcomers channeling flavors from Harlem, Barbados, and beyond. Welcome back and happy new year, spice lords!