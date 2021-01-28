Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the world's most famous and successful actor/producers. Her latest film, The White Tiger, is currently streaming on Netflix—ditto for We Can Be Heroes—and her memoir Unfinished is set to release on February 9th. But how is she with spicy food? We got a sneak preview when she joined Sean Evans and Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show for a mini Hot Ones gauntlet, but find out what happens when she tries to run through the full 10 wings. Along the way, the international star discusses the difference between Indian food in New York and LA, explains why she met Larry Bird, and much more. It's the Season 14 season premiere—let's go, spice lords!