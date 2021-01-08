The only thing better than ordering a mouth-watering burger is making one yourself. If you’re a diehard Spicelord like Camera Guy Bill, you’ll want to sink your teeth into something with a bit more kick than the average patty.

Enlisting the culinary services of celebrity Chef Chris Santos, Bill called in the big guns to help in creating a spicy Jägermeister Stag Kobe Burger from the comfort of home. The end result is a towering inferno of a burger. We’re talking two 4 oz patties topped with a caramelized onion and bacon jam, ghost pepper, Jägermeister-infused guacamole, and two slices of ghost pepper cheese. Pair that with an ice shot of Jägermeister and your meal is complete.

Watch the video above to see how Bill and Chris create this specialty double burger and then try the recipe below out for yourself so you can enjoy one of your own.



JÄGERMEISTER STAG KOBE BURGER RECIPE

GHOST PEPPER JÄGERMEISTER INFUSION

1 ghost pepper

½ c. Jägermeister

Slice ghost pepper in half lengthwise and soak peppers in Jägermeister for 4 to 6 hours. Remove ghost pepper and hold the infused Jägermeister for guacamole.

JÄGERMEISTER CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND BACON

1 Spanish or large yellow onion raw, cleaned, and sliced

1 oz. butter

1 oz. Jägermeister

½ oz. balsamic vinegar

4 slice bacon

Cook off the bacon, allow to cool, then finely chop. Save the bacon fat. Sauté the onions in reserved bacon fat (you can add a little extra butter if your bacon didn’t give up enough fat). Allow the onions to cook and then add butter. Continue cooking on a low flame for an hour and add Jägermeister and balsamic vinegar. Cook until onions are soft and caramelized. Take off the stove and add bacon bits. Season with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Yields: 2 c.



BURGER RUB

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. black pepper

½ tbsp. brown sugar

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Yields: ¼ c.

BURGER BLEND

2 lbs. ground kobe beef

¼ c. softened/melted butter

¼ c. Worcestershire sauce

¼ c. Jägermeister

Mix all ingredients, mold into 4 oz. patties.

Yields: 8 burger patties



JÄGERMEISTER GHOST PEPPER GUACAMOLE

6 ripe avocados

½ red onions, microplaned

½ bunch cilantro, leaves

2 limes, juice only

½ tsp. chipotle powder

¼ cup ghost pepper infused Jägermeister

Slice avocados in half, remove seed and scoop avocado out and into a bowl. Add all other ingredients. Gently mix, allowing guacamole to remain “chunky.”

Yields: 1 qt.

Also need:

4 potato buns

ghost pepper cheese

1 tomato

PICK UP:

Season the burger well on both sides with the burger rub. Pan sear the burger, flip, and cook to desired temperature. Toast the potato buns in butter and spread the Jägermeister ghost pepper guacamole on both buns. Place a burger on the bottom bun. Top the first burger patty with ghost pepper cheese then top the second with the hot Jägermeister caramelized onions and bacon followed by a nice slice of beefsteak tomato. Top off with ghost pepper cheese and melt under the broiler. Place patties on top of each other then onto the bun. Top with top bun and enjoy!

