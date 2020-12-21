Earlier this year, McDonald’s launched a new campaign centered around the McDonald’s orders of famous celebrities. The trays featuring Travis Scott and J Balvin, launched to much fanfare, as fans flocked to McDonald's for both the food, and the hyped custom merch collabs that became available online in concert with each tray.

Following the massive success of each artist partnership, McDonald’s recently announced a new twist on the “celebrity” orders program to bring some extra cheer to real fans this holiday season. The promotion, which began Monday, December 14 and ends this week on Christmas Eve, December 24, is focused on some amazing in-app giveaways. McDonald’s will be giving away the favorite menu items of classic holiday characters—like a McFlurry for Frosty the Snowman, syrupy Hotcakes for Buddy the Elf, and an Egg McMuffin for the Grinch—through daily in-app deals.

Every day through Thursday, McDonald’s will feature a different holiday character and a giveaway of their go-to order for free with a $1 minimum purchase, exclusively through the App.

In addition to Frosty, Buddy, and the Grinch, the deals also highlight characters from classic movies like Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, and Die Hard (arguably the greatest Christmas movie ever). The promotion will conclude with a certain jolly someone’s most treasured treat: free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies on December 24th.

To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s App and visit the deals section to add the promo menu items to your order.