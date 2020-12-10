Sean Evans is back in his Santa hat, and you know what that means—it's time for another Hot Ones Holiday Special! Looking back at one of the craziest years in Hot Ones/world history, our Spicelord-in-Chief cracks open a year-end mailbag to answer your hard-hitting fan questions. Plus: We reveal very exciting news about our new charity initiative with Common Threads, an organization bringing food and nutrition education to communities in need. Smash the donate button next to this video if you can!