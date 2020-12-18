This year, holiday fudge is getting an upgrade thanks to CHEETOS® White Cheddar Bites. Yes, you heard that right. The crunchy, cheesy snacks make the perfect addition to gooey holiday fudge, adding a crisp accent to its trademark chewy texture. For proof, check out the video above, where chef Matty Matheson and Saweetie link up for a socially-distanced cooking party, adding CHEETOS® White Cheddar Bites directly to a classic fudge recipe, creating Easy Cheesy CHEETOS® Fudge, an incredible new holiday treat that will have you crunching and munching all the way until the new year. Just watch, cook, and enjoy!

Easy Cheesy CHEETOS® Fudge

Makes: 25 pieces

Ingredients:

2 Bags/24 Ounces Extra Dark Chocolate Chips

1 Can/14 Ounces Sweetened Condensed Milk

¼ Teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract

2 Cups CHEETOS® White Cheddar Bites

1 Pinch of Sea Salt for garnish, optional

Hardware:

Chef's Knife

Non-Stick Cooking Spray

Measuring Spoons

Dry Measuring Cups or Gram Scale

Can Opener

Parchment Paper

1 Cutting Board

8 x 8 Inch Baking Pan

Silicone Spatula

3 Quart Saucepan

Procedure:

Spray 8 x 8 inch baking pan with non-stick spray, cut parchment paper to 2 inches past the size of the pan.

Cut diagonally in on the square and fold in to line pan, set aside for later.

In a saucepan combine sweetened condensed milk, salt, and both bags of chocolate chips.

Over low heat, stir constantly until chocolate chips melt and homogenize with sweetened condensed milk. It will start to thicken and emulsify.

Once there is no longer any trace of solid chocolate, add in vanilla extract and mix until glossy.

Fold in CHEETOS® White Cheddar Bites, making sure they are evenly distributed.

Press into lined baking pan and smooth. Crush a handful of CHEETOS® White Cheddar Bites over the top to garnish and sprinkle sea salt to taste.

Set in fridge to chill for 2 hours, and then cut into 25 1⅕ inch pieces and serve.

