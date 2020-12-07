To celebrate the season three return of CW’s All American on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 8/7c, the show has partnered with First We Feast to sponsor four food trucks at the first ever ComplexLand. If you haven’t heard, ComplexLand is a shoppable, open-world, virtual destination that unites gaming, streetwear, music, and, yes, food in a way no one has ever experienced before. Starting December 7 and running through December 11, the First We Feast x CW: All American Food Market will feature a Hot Ones Truck, a burger truck, a sandwich truck, and a fourth truck serving tacos, pizza, and more!

You can order from any of the First We Feast x CW: All American Food Market trucks virtually and get great food made by local restaurants delivered directly to your door. It’s easy. Once your avatar is created and mobile within ComplexLand, just approach a First We Feast x CW: All American Food Truck, read the digital overlay featuring a curated list of menu items to choose from, order, and you’ll be directed to a local, external delivery service to complete your purchase. Then your food’s on the way, so you can enjoy a great taco or classic burger in the comfort of your own home while you download the free CW App in anticipation of the season three return of All American.

And remember, The CW is the only place to catch new episodes of All American in 2021. But if you miss the season premiere on January 18, it’s ok, because every episode of All American streams free the next day on the no-log-in-required CW app.

So click here to sign up for ComplexLand now. It’s totally free! There's no ticket to buy or app needed to experience ComplexLand. Just log in, select your aura, create your avatar, clear your schedule, and start exploring your favorite food at the First We Feast x CW: All American Food Market from the comfort of home.