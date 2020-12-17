Internet BFFs and fellow short kings Cody Ko and Noel Miller have two simple choices in this Hot Ones spinoff: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Watch as Sean Evans drills the fellow YouTube legends with high-stakes questions about everything from the corniest Internet awards shows, to Cody's confrontation with Jake Paul on the set of Jeff's Barbershop. Shout out Tiny Meat Gang wherever you get your podcasts, and check out the Cody Ko and Noel Miller YouTube channels!