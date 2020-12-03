MTN DEW® loves its fans. That’s why the popular beverage brand decided to pay homage to them with the release of its first-ever cookbook, Big Bold Book of MTN DEW® Recipes. Filled with 40 fan-made, fan-inspired, and fan-favorited culinary creations, the curated cookbook spans everything from breakfast to midnight snacks—all infused with just the right touch of MTN DEW to add an extra boost of flavor.

First We Feast’s own Camera Guy Bill got his hands on a copy of the limited-release cookbook and cheffed up a serving of the MTN DEW® Grilled Cheese Sandwich. The tasty dish is one of dozens you’ll want to try out for yourself. And if you like things on the spicy side, you can follow Bill’s lead and kick things up a notch with a dab of Joel Embiid’s Hot Habanero sauce. Well, if you were one of the 500 lucky Spicelords to get their hands on a bottle.

After watching Bill do it up in his home kitchen in the video above, you’re probably stoked to get your hands on a copy of the Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes. All you have to do is hit up The DEW® Store and join DEW® Nation HQ to get advanced notice on when the cookbook is up for sale.