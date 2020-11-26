Happy Thanksgiving Spice Lords! Welcome to the 5th annual Thanksgiving Hot Ones with Lil Nas X! Lil Nas X is a 2x Grammy Award-winning artist you know from his breakout hit ‘Old Town Road,’ one of the biggest records in Billboard history. His latest single ‘Holiday’ is out now. How will this meme-creating internet pro perform against the progressively spicier death wings? Find out how the Diamond certified rapper fares in this hot sauce rodeo while answering questions about making panini with Gordon Ramsay, performing a duet with Elmo, exploring the dark corners of the internet, the cowboy lifestyle, performing at his old school, and of course, Thanksgiving. Sean and Lil Nas X also play a new Hot Ones game, “Was it a Troll?” Will Lil Nas X survive the gauntlet and make it to the top of the scoville mountain in front of him? You can’t tell him nothin’!

