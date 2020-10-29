Sam Smith is a 4x Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, who also holds multiple Guinness World Records, and—oh yeah—has an Academy Award and a Golden Globe on the shelf for good measure as well. Their third studio album ‘Love Goes’ is set to release on October 30th. How will this pub lover fare against the hottest hot sauces to cross the pond? Find out how this style icon handles the hot heat while answering questions about London pub culture, being friends with Elton John, the importance of James Bond, the happiness that can be found in sad songs, and freaky nun ghosts. Will this pop star be victorious against the wings of death and make it to the top of spice mountain? Bring on the heat!