Matthew McConaughey is an Academy Award-winning actor you know from films like ‘Magic Mike,’ ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Dazed and Confused,’ ‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ and countless others. He is also a producer, a college professor, and an author. His latest project is a memoir titled ‘Greenlights,’ available now.

How will this Texas Longhorn play defense against the spicy peppers in this hot sauce lineup? Find out how this highwayman fares against the wings of death while answering questions about his writing process, what makes romantic comedies work, how helpful New Yorkers really are, losing a lawsuit against a skin cream company while in high school, and Hank the Cowdog. Will this spiritual life philosopher known for his many McConaughey-isms get through the gauntlet of spice? Alright, alright, alright