The only thing better than a good margarita is a spicy one. So when Camera Guy Bill was looking to quench his thirst, he called in the big guns to ensure his drink had some kick. Chef Aarón Sánchez stepped into the Hot Ones Innovation Station to show Bill how to craft the perfect Tequila Cazadores cocktail. Mixing Tequila Cazadores® Blanco with agave nectar, orange liqueur, freshly squeezed lime juice, and a healthy dose of jalapeño peppers, Chef Sánchez whipped up a spicy margarita that’s right up Bill’s alley. Adding a lime wedge and a little salt on the rim, it makes the perfect summer cocktail for those who enjoy things on the spicy side. Watch the video above to see how to make one of your own and be sure to visit Cazadores.com for more tasty recipes.

TEQUILA CAZADORES SPICY MARGARITA RECIPE

1 ½ Parts Tequila Cazadores® Blanco

½ Part Premium Orange Liqueur

½ Part Light Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1 Slice Jalapeño



Combine all ingredients with ice, shake and strain into a salted glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.