After trying his hand at making a Spicy Margarita, Camera Guy Bill is back in the Hot Ones Innovation Station with Chef Aarón Sánchez. This time the pair has a taste for something tropical with a kick that every Spicelord would crave. Blending Tequila Cazadores® Blanco with agave nectar, fresh lime and mango juice, Chef Sánchez balances out that sweetness of the cocktail by coating the rim of the glass with chamoy and a special chili lime mixture to top off this mouthwatering mangoneada margarita. Watch the video above to see how to make one of your own and be sure to visit Cazadores.com for more tasty recipes.

TEQUILA CAZADORES MANGONEADA MARGARITA

1 ½ Parts Tequila Cazadores® Blanco

1 Part Mango Juice or Purée

1 Part Lime Juice

½ Part Agave Nectar

Chamoy and Tajín Rim

In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with chamoy and Tajín rim. Garnish with a mango slice.