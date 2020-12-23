This winter, most people are spending the holidays at home or somewhere nearby. Here are 19 Jägermeister recipes to keep you busy.

This winter, most people are spending the holidays at home or somewhere nearby. And like many others, you’ve probably taken up a new hobby recently, like knitting or bread making. But if you haven’t tried cooking yet, Jägermeister is here to give 19 delicious reasons why you should give it a go.

You probably know this iconic herbal liqueur for its 56 botanicals and smooth taste, but this holiday season celebrity TV chef and long time Food Meister Chef Chris Santos is here to show you the brand with the signature green glass bottle can be used for more than pouring a round of ice cold shots. And the instructions on how to do so are available right here at the Jägermeister Party Hotline.

This classic cookie recipe goes a step further by glazing these treats with a blend of melted peanut butter and Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. Who knew you Jägermeister could even improve your holiday cookies?

Maple syrup and smokey bacon always taste great together. Now imagine how good that sweet and savory combination would taste with some chocolate and Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee mixed in. With such unique ingredients, these fluffy pancakes are just as appetizing as they are interesting. Trust us.

Who doesn’t love tater tots? And who doesn’t love nachos? So who wouldn’t love a deliciously cheesy plate of tater tots smothered with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, and charred jalapeños topped with the taste of ice-cold Jägermeister? We know we would.

Hearty and packed with flavor, this twist on a breakfast classic will shock your taste buds with its mix of toe-curling sweet and sour spices. Made with skirt steak, tomato jam, and a runny, sunny egg, Jägermeister just created the perfect way to start the day.

A few delectable donuts and savory s’mores are the perfect way to end a rich, holiday meal. Now, add the taste of Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee to these nostalgic desserts and watch your holidays go from good to unforgettable.

You can never go wrong with some of BBQ chicken wings on the table. And adding Jägermeister’s special smoky recipe to that mix certainly won’t disappoint. These small bites paired with a cold drink are sure to make for a mouthwatering meal your friends will wish they could eat with you.

Who doesn’t want a good drink to wash down an even better meal? This sweet treat is the perfect fusion of Jägermeister’s original taste, intense cold brew coffee, Bourbon, espresso, and a touch cream. Mmmm.

