In 2010, a small gastropub in New York’s East Village was struggling to stay afloat. The chef Jeremy Spector, who opened the Brindle Room with partner Dean Piccolo, was serving polished shareable plates: potted shrimp in tomato-spiked melted fontina, seared cod over fava beans and asparagus, and salt-roasted beets. The food was good enough to draw positive reviews from local critics, but not quite groundbreaking or cheap enough to put asses in seats on a regular basis. In New York City, where the failure rate of restaurants is 60% in the first three years and margins are razor thin, the Brindle Room could have become another dark space. But the restaurant’s fortunes soon changed—a steady stream of new customers started coming each night. The turnaround wasn’t fueled by massive menu overhaul or drastic remodeling. It was a burger. And it wasn’t even the chef’s idea.

“It was my partner, Dean, who started making them,” Spector told me. “I had never cooked burgers professionally. I didn’t want to be a burger spot. We were trying to do something fancier than that and we fell on our face.” A novelty at the time, the burger was made with ultra premium meat, the dry-aged steak trimmings from Piccolo’s New Jersey steakhouse. It was topped with American cheese and caramelized onions that helped the cheese melt and cling to the patty. The bun, a simple, white one, was “meant to be insignificant to just keep your hands clean.”

The burger was first only available on the lunch menu, but it started gaining traction. Josh Ozersky, a noted cranky food writer and author of The Hamburger: A History, proclaimed it “objectively speaking” the best hamburger in New York. Still, Spector held off on putting it on the dinner menu. To get it then, you had to know to order the burger off the menu. It was, in short, a well-known secret.

This is what George Motz, author of Hamburger America, calls the apprehension chefs have for burgers. “The chefs take their menu very seriously,” Motz said. “They have to think about serving a burger. They limit it, they make it secret, they make it special.” Fast-food chains, as Eater has reported on, have long used the so-called secret menu as a marketing ploy, a way to build customer loyalty with the excitement of being in the know. Most famously, In-N-Out’s off-the-menu orders can be easily found on its website under the “Not-So-Secret Menu.” Customers pride themselves on ordering their double double animal-style. There is cultural currency in speaking the language and knowing how to get the good stuff. But at other restaurants, the kinds where a server brings you a menu and the food doesn’t come out on a bright red plastic tray, chefs keep the burger off the menu for a different reason altogether: they don’t want many people to order it. Instead of ratcheting up hype with a secret burger, these chefs are trying to dial it down so that customers will order other dishes.